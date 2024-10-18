© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Little Bird

Love is all Around

Season 1 Episode 1 | 44m 07s

1968: On a summer day on the Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird, her sister and brother are ripped away from their mother by police and child welfare agents to be put up for adoption. Now, 18 years later, Bezhig, who was renamed Esther Rosenblum by her adoptive family, is living as a Jewish woman in Montreal who doesn’t quite feel a sense of belonging in her comfortable life.

Aired: 10/11/23 | Expires: 11/16/24
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Preview: S26 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Jane Peterson "The Answer" Oil Painting
Extraordinary Find: Jane Peterson "The Answer" Oil Painting
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:38
Watch 4:37
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Helen Hayes's "Verdura for Chanel" Cuff
Laura Woolley: Helen Hayes's "Verdura for Chanel" Cuff, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:37
Watch 3:54
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Red Diamond Ring
Kevin Zavian: Red Diamond Ring
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:54
Watch 5:35
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Walter Johnson, Babe Ruth & Honus Wagner-signed Baseballs
Leila Dunbar: Walter Johnson-signed Baseball/Babe Ruth & Wagner-signed Baseball
Clip: S28 E24 | 5:35
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:30
Little Bird
Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:30
Watch 47:21
Little Bird
I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:21
Watch 50:20
Little Bird
Burning Down The House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:20
Watch 43:31
Little Bird
The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:31
Watch 50:36
Little Bird
So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:36