© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Little Bird

Burning Down The House

Season 1 Episode 4 | 50m 20s

Esther finds members of her family who help her put together the pieces of the past. She returns home to Montreal to confront Golda, her adoptive mother about the revelations she’s uncovered that shine a new light on their life and change the way they can look at the past.

Aired: 11/01/23 | Expires: 11/30/24
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Jane Peterson "The Answer" Oil Painting
Extraordinary Find: Jane Peterson "The Answer" Oil Painting
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:38
Watch 4:40
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:40
Watch 4:37
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Helen Hayes's "Verdura for Chanel" Cuff
Laura Woolley: Helen Hayes's "Verdura for Chanel" Cuff, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:37
Watch 3:54
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Red Diamond Ring
Kevin Zavian: Red Diamond Ring
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:54
Watch 3:59
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1945 Gertrude Abercrombie Surrealist Painting
Extraordinary Find: 1945 Gertrude Abercrombie Surrealist Painting
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:59
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:30
Little Bird
Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:30
Watch 47:21
Little Bird
I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:21
Watch 43:31
Little Bird
The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:31
Watch 50:36
Little Bird
So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:36
Watch 44:07
Little Bird
Love is all Around
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:07