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Mini Docs

Living Art

4m 49s

As head conservator at Hartford's Wadsworth Atheneum, Allen Kosanovich restores and preserves priceless works of art with extraordinary precision. Whether repairing paintings larger than himself or treating delicate masterpieces, his work is guided by one simple principle: "Do no harm." Kosanovich says conservators often think of the artworks they restore as living objects.

Aired: 07/29/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:33
American Masters
Mary Oliver had a troubled childhood
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:33
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Watch 1:19
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57