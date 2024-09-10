© 2024 Connecticut Public

Moonflower Murders

Episode 3

Season 2024 Episode 3 | 48m 27s

In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder, but DS Locke warns her to stay away from the case. In Conway’s novel, a Ponzi scheme and an affair are possible motives for the murder of Melissa James.

Aired: 09/28/24 | Expires: 10/13/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
