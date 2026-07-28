Report reveals consequences of Trump's HIV/AIDS funding cuts

A new report is detailing the impact of cuts to USAID and the program known as PEPFAR, which has been credited with saving over 26 million lives since 2003. The study from the HIV/AIDS non-profit amfAR found that more than 1,700 treatment sites have closed in the wake of funding cuts. William Brangham discussed more with Dr. Atul Gawande, the assistant administrator of USAID under President Biden.