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PBS News Hour

March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 64 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, Iran rejects President Trump's ceasefire proposal as Israeli strikes continue in Tehran and U.S. Army paratroopers head to the region. Meta and YouTube face a legal reckoning over charges that their platforms are a danger to children and teens. Plus, an immigrant woman detained in the United States before being deported to Equatorial Guinea speaks about her treatment.

Aired: 03/24/26 | Expires: 04/24/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
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