Overview

Earth's Worst Mass Extinction Is Actually a Warning

Season 2 Episode 12 | 8m 27s

There is a surprising natural wonder in the middle of the vast West Texas desert: a prehistoric ocean reef built from the remains of ancient sea life. This fossil-rich landscape tells the story of Earth's most devastating mass extinction—and can help enlighten the climate threats we face today.

Aired: 05/16/25
Watch 13:34
Overview
The Modern City That Was Buried By a Volcano
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:34
Watch 12:10
Overview
Can We Save Mexico City’s Famous Axolotls?
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:10
Watch 10:48
Overview
Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Episode: S2 E9 | 10:48
Watch 12:13
Overview
Why Crocodiles Are Thriving in the Shadow of A Nuclear Plant
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Episode: S2 E8 | 12:13
Watch 13:32
Overview
Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:32
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:34
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:34
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 10:14
Overview
Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:14