Earth's Worst Mass Extinction Is Actually a Warning

Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” in the Met Opera's "Aida."
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.