© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Overview

What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?

Season 2 Episode 5 | 16m 32s

This episode explores the mystery of the vanishing Colorado River Delta. Once a lifeline for the American Southwest, it's now a shadow of its former self. What happened? Outdated water laws? Excessive urban development and agriculture? Is there a possibility for restoration? Let's investigate.

Aired: 10/17/24
Extras
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
New Episodes of Daniel Tiger this January!
All-New Episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:35
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Janice Allan
Lucy Worsley and Professor Janice Allan discuss the shift in Arthur's writing.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:35
Watch 3:34
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The War
Arthur turns his attention to devising a new Holmes story set just before the war: "His Last Bow."
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:34
Watch 3:27
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Waterfall
Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead! How did the fictional sleuth survive the Reichenbach Fall?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:27
Watch 3:12
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The Gun
Does Arthur’s science stand up to scrutiny when trialed and tested?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 9:31
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:31
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 10:14
Overview
Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:14
Watch 13:02
Overview
The Biggest Reason To Feel Hopeful About Climate Change
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 13:02
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23
Watch 9:07
Overview
What are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Episode: S1 E21 | 9:07
Watch 11:15
Overview
What Makes These Dunes Sing?
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Episode: S1 E20 | 11:15