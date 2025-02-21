Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?

Extras
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 3
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!