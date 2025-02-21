© 2025 Connecticut Public

Overview

Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?

Season 2 Episode 9 | 10m 48s

The Outer Banks, known as the "Graveyard of the Atlantic," is home to thousands of shipwrecks, including Blackbeard’s infamous Queen Anne’s Revenge. But beyond the maritime history, this fragile coastline is rapidly changing—threatened by shifting sands, rising seas, and intensifying storms that could reshape it forever.

Aired: 02/21/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 12:13
Overview
Why Crocodiles Are Thriving in the Shadow of A Nuclear Plant
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Episode: S2 E8 | 12:13
Watch 13:32
Overview
Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:32
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:34
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:34
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 10:14
Overview
Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:14
Watch 13:02
Overview
The Biggest Reason To Feel Hopeful About Climate Change
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 13:02
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46