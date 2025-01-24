© 2025 Connecticut Public

Overview

Why Crocodiles Are Thriving in the Shadow of A Nuclear Plant

Season 2 Episode 8 | 12m 13s

Florida’s native crocodiles have found an unexpected sanctuary in the cooling canals at Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant. This fortunate happenstance, along with tireless conservation efforts, are helping these once endangered predators make a remarkable comeback.

Aired: 01/23/25
Watch 13:32
Overview
Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:32
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:31
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:31
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 10:14
Overview
Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:14
Watch 13:02
Overview
The Biggest Reason To Feel Hopeful About Climate Change
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 13:02
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23