Why Crocodiles Are Thriving in the Shadow of A Nuclear Plant

Extras
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
During WWII, the ERR operationalized Nazi art looting on an industrial scale.
Join Deb Freeman to discover the life and legacy of chef Edna Lewis, one dish at a time.
Chef Amethyst Ganaway does a cookout with Lowcountry spiced shark and an Edna Lewis sensibility.
Chef Mashama Bailey reveals how her Savannah restaurant takes daily inspiration from Edna Lewis.
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Overview Season 2
-
Overview Season 1
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.