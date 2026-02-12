Detroit, MI: Collard Greens / Soul Food

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Latest Episodes
Discover the regional dish of Barberton fried chicken derived from Serbian immigrants.
Discover Virginia’s Eastern Shore, a region known for clams, oysters and crabs.
With African roots, gumbo has evolved by drawing from a melting pot of influences.
You’ll find some of the best tacos in the US across from the Rio Grande in Brownsville,TX.
Discover a true Houston original dish with Gulf and Vietnamese influences.
Portuguese immigrants wove their culture into New Bedford, MA, -- including their cuisine.
Little Dominican Republic in Manhattan, NY, is alive with Dominican cuisine and culture.
The story of the calamari industry is surprisingly rich in Rhode Island.
African American influence in Chicago is revealed, focusing on South Side BBQ.
Frybread is a dish with a complicated and controversial past.