© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Roadfood

Los Angeles: The Açai Bowl

Season 1 Episode 113 | 26m 46s

Los Angeles is a renowned cultural hub, drawing people of all backgrounds together and bringing new dishes like the açai bowl to the United States. In this episode, Misha Collins travels into his own backyard to discover the açai bowl and explore why Angelenos are on the forefront of a burgeoning plant-based food movement and why this area is such fertile ground for creativity and innovation.

Aired: 12/07/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E3 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 15 Preview
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preview: S15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2 Preview
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 11:04
Great Performances
Violinist Allison Taylor | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Special: 11:04
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Houston, TX: Viet-Cajun Crawfish & Beef Pho
Discover a true Houston original dish with Gulf and Vietnamese influences.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Detroit, MI: Collard Greens / Soul Food
Collard greens, a soul food staple, show how African Americans are shaping the Motor City.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
NYC/Little Dominican Republic: Tres Golpes
Little Dominican Republic in Manhattan, NY, is alive with Dominican cuisine and culture.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Brownsville, TX: Tacos
You’ll find some of the best tacos in the US across from the Rio Grande in Brownsville,TX.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Rhode Island: Calamari
The story of the calamari industry is surprisingly rich in Rhode Island.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Chicago, IL: BBQ
African American influence in Chicago is revealed, focusing on South Side BBQ.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Southern Louisiana: Gumbo
With African roots, gumbo has evolved by drawing from a melting pot of influences.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Oklahoma/Route 66: The Onion Fried Burger
The onion-fried burger, a beloved staple of El Reno, tells the story of the Route 66 town.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
Phoenix, AZ: Frybread
Frybread is a dish with a complicated and controversial past.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Roadfood
New Bedford, MA: Shrimp Mozambique
Portuguese immigrants wove their culture into New Bedford, MA, -- including their cuisine.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46