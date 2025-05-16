© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Underground Railroad: The Paths & Places of Refuge

The Underground Railroad: The Paths & Places of Refuge

Season 1 Episode 1 | 45m 23s

Trace the dynamic journey from slavery to freedom through the personal accounts of William and Ellen Craft, an enslaved married couple who hid in plain sight while using multiple modes of transportation. Follow the path from Georgia to Philadelphia and explore the myriad ways enslaved individuals found their way to freedom using places of refuge that were havens for the Freedom Seekers.

Aired: 05/29/25 | Expires: 07/14/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:53:03
Caregiving
Caregiving
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:03
Watch 1:01
Caregiving
The Heart of a Nation
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Preview: S1 | 1:01
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Watch 10:31
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Family-Run Italian Market in New Jersey | Ep 4
A family-run grocery in New Jersey brings people from all over for delectable treats from Italy.
Special: 10:31
Watch 1:00
Walking with Dinosaurs
Extended Trailer
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Series Preview
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Patience
Series Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30