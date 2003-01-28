Retirees and the State of the Union
In the first of three reports on how Americans feel about the state of the nation, John Ydstie speaks with residents of Westminster Village, a retirement community in Spanish Fort, Ala. All members of the group call themselves Republicans. War with Iraq is their main concern -- and some caution against going to war without being absolutely certain. They want to hear the president explain why there is a need for war. They also discuss the economy and health care.
