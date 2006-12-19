The Year in Movies: The Best of 2006

Film critic David Edelstein presents his top ten movies of 2006, and also discusses the best of the holiday options.

Edelstein's top ten movies:

1. The Queen

2. Iraq documentaries: Blood of My Brother, Iraq in Fragments, Iraq for Sale, and The War Tapes

3. Our Brand is Crisis

4. Pan's Labyrinth and Children of Men

5. Flag of Our Fathers and Iwo Jima

6. Days of Glory

7 Neil Young: Heart of Gold

8. Religion documentaries: Jonestown, Jesus Camp, Deliver Us From Evil

9. A Prairie Home Companion

10. United 93

