In August 1986, tweens were first introduced to four preteen friends who started a successful babysitting business in “Kristy’s Great Idea” by Ann M. Martin. The series itself became a big business! In the forty years since its debut, “The Baby-Sitters Club” has grown to include over 200 titles, two television shows, and a feature film. The stories continue to inspire generations of readers, who have become leaders in Hollywood, publishing, and much more.

From the creators of “Generation: Barney” and “Generation: Gilmore Girls”, meet “Generation: Baby-Sitters Club”, a five-episode podcast about the books that help us become who we are. We revisit the popular series to learn about how it shaped the world of children’s publishing, how it’s reaching new audiences through graphic novels and on-screen adaptations, and why we cherish stories that take the tender years between elementary school and high school seriously.

Episodes drop Tuesdays starting October 6. Listen below and follow us on your favorite podcast platform.

"Generation: Baby-Sitters Club" is hosted by Daniela Doncel. This series was reported, written, and produced by Lily Tyson and Daniela Doncel. It was edited and produced by Cassandra Basler. Sound design and mixing by Jay Cowit. Megan Fitzgerald is our project manager. Ayannah Brown and Mark Mirko are our visuals producers. Sam Hockaday created our show art. Marketing support provided by The Podglomerate.

"Generation" is a podcast series from Connecticut Public about the media we love and how it shapes us. Each season tells the origin story of a beloved cultural touchstone, asks what keeps it alive across generations, and explores how it shapes who we’ve become.

We love hearing from listeners! Email generation@ctpublic.org to reach us.