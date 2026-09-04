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Illustration of a woman holding a book with an annalogue telephone cord haning above her head and the title "Generation: Baby-Sitters Club".
Generation: Baby-Sitters Club

S3 Sneak Peek: New Season, New Generation

Published September 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

"Generation: Baby-Sitters Club" host Daniela Doncel.

The team behind “Generation: Barney” and “Generation: Gilmore Girls” is back with something new. This season, we take a look at how a group of adventurous tweens created a worker-owned childcare cooperative that fueled over two hundred books and multiple on-screen adaptations.

Meet "Generation: Baby-Sitters Club”, a five-episode podcast series about the books we love and how they shape us.

Episodes drop on Tuesdays starting October 6.

Generation: The media we love & how it shapes us” is a podcast series from Connecticut Public. Each season tells the origin story of a beloved cultural touchstone, asks what keeps it alive across generations, and explores how it shapes who we’ve become.

Visit ctpublic.org/generation for more!

Generation: Baby-Sitters Club