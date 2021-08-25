© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Purdue: Settlement Better For States Than Continuing Suits

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 25, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT

A Purdue Pharma lawyer says states would get more money from settling with the company than if they were allowed to continue their lawsuits against the OxyContin maker and members of the Sackler family who own it.

The warning came Wednesday as part of the final day of a weeks-long hearing over whether a judge should approve a plan to settle some 3,000 lawsuits over opioids through the bankruptcy process.

Purdue says if lawsuits were allowed to continue, there would be less money to go around.

But a lawyer for some states says it's possible Sackler family members could be made to pay more.

Connecticut is one of a handful of states opposing the bankruptcy plan. Other states support it.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press