Connecticut Woman Sentenced For Walking On Yellowstone's Thermal Features

By The Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail and is banned from Yellowstone National Park for two years after other tourists captured photos and video of her walking on thermal features in the Norris Geyser Basin. The 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a petty offense - foot travel in thermal areas - and was sentenced to a week in jail. She was also fined $1,000 and ordered to make a $1,000 community service payment. Park officials say the boardwalks are in place to protect the delicate thermal features and to protect visitors from falling into scalding water. The New Hartford woman was sentenced on August 18.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
