© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Government Extends Protective Zone To Help Endangered Whales

By The Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT

The federal government says it's extending a voluntary protective zone designed to help rare whales into September. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protective zone is located south of Nantucket and it's designed to help North Atlantic right whales. The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to ship collisions, so NOAA has asked mariners to slow down when near them. An aerial survey team sighted the whales in the area on Aug. 25. NOAA said the slow zone has been extended through Sept. 9.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press