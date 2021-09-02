Ida Drops 7 Inches Of Rain On Fairfield County Shoreline

Parts of Connecticut saw near-record rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm also caused widespread outages.

Norwalk reported more than 7 inches of rain — and nearly as much fell in Stamford, Greenwich and other towns along the Fairfield County shoreline. Parts of Interstate 95 flooded overnight near Bridgeport and White Plains, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

A state trooper in Woodbury was hospitalized after he reported his cruiser was swept away in overnight floods.

“It was a moving ball at all times, but we completed our task and our thoughts and prayers are with the trooper," said Janet Morgan, Woodbury's fire chief.

Eversource reports about 20,000 people lost power during and after the storm, into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.