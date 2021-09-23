© 2021 Connecticut Public

Investigators Hope For New Leads In Boston Museum Robbery

The Associated Press
Published September 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT

The chief investigator for a Boston museum still working to recover $500 million worth of art stolen in 1990 says he's hoping for new leads to emerge following the death of a key figure in the case.

A Connecticut mobster who died last week, Robert Gentile, had long been suspected of possessing at one time some of the pieces taken from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in history’s largest art heist.

But Anthony Amore, who is also the museum’s security director, said investigators had not been focused entirely on Gentile.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
