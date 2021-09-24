© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Haven Police Officer Charged In Deadly Las Vegas Crash

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 24, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT

A Connecticut police officer who faces a felony charge of driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a police colleague has been freed from jail. The decision by a judge Thursday means Robert Ferraro can return home pending a preliminary hearing of evidence in the case. He won't have to serve house arrest after posting $100,000 bail. Ferraro was arrested after the Sept. 17 crash of a rented Rolls-Royce SUV that killed fellow New Haven Officer Joshua Castellano. Two other police colleagues and two women from Texas in the vehicle escaped serious injury. Ferraro's attorney said Ferraro is on administrative leave.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press