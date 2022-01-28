The Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 14 people in fake electors scheme tied to Trump

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed 14 people tied to an effort to put forth false electors as President Donald Trump sought to stay in office after losing the 2020 election.

About a month after the election, Republicans in seven key states met and signed documents falsely asserting that Trump was or may be the winner of their state's Electoral College votes. The documents were then sent to federal officials.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives," select panel Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement on Friday. "We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme."

As NPR's Miles Parks has reported, the efforts seem to have been coordinated by members of Trump's campaign, and prosecutors in multiple states are now investigating the submissions.

The select committee subpoenaed individuals listed as chairperson and secretary of each group of "alternate" electors:

Nancy Cottle, chairperson, Arizona

Loraine Pellegrino, secretary, Arizona

David Shafer, chairperson, Georgia

Shawn Still, secretary, Georgia

Kathy Berden, chairperson, Michigan

Mayra Rodriguez, secretary, Michigan

Jewll Powdrell, chairperson, New Mexico

Deborah Maestas, secretary, New Mexico

Michael McDonald, chairperson, Nevada

James DeGraffenreid, secretary, Nevada

Bill Bachenberg, chairperson, Pennsylvania

Lisa Patton, secretary, Pennsylvania

Andrew Hitt, chairperson, Wisconsin

Kelly Ruh, secretary, Wisconsin

The panel has subpoenaed dozens of people as it probes the Capitol attack.

