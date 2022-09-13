Candidates for Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester state Senate seat highlight experience

There are five contested races this fall for the state House of Representatives in districts that include western Massachusetts. In the state Senate, there are four.

One of them is the Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester district.

The new district was redrawn after the 2020 Census and includes all or part of 12 communities including South Hadley, Springfield, Ludlow and Longmeadow.

Democrat Jake Oliveira, a state representative from Ludlow, said he has the right experience for the job.

"Having spent a term as a member of the House but also serving as a legislative aide and working on Beacon Hill for twelve years in government relations, I know how to get results for our region," he said.

His opponent is Republican Bill Johnson, of Granby, who owns several businesses including a towing company and an auto body repair shop. He also believes he has the right experience for the job.

"Being a business person, my municipal experience of fifteen years as selectman and school committee trustee, I feel I can be a voice and an advocate for the district," he said.

Both men said they are open to debating, but nothing has been set yet.

