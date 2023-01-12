© 2023 Connecticut Public

Acclaimed rock and roll guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

By Dwane Brown,
Tom Moon
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

Jeff Beck, know as a "guitarist's guitarist," had contracted bacterial meningitis. Beck first came to prominence playing in The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Dwane Brown
Dwane Brown is a multiple award-winning newscaster for NPR and joined the network in December 2015. He is the first newscaster to broadcast from NPR West in Culver City, California. His newscasts air during All Things Considered.
Tom Moon
Tom Moon has been writing about pop, rock, jazz, blues, hip-hop and the music of the world since 1983.
