Fresh Air Weekend: Tennessee's drag ban; 'John Wick: Chapter 4' actor Clancy Brown

Fresh Air
Published March 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Bella DuBalle describes her drag persona as a combination of Miss Piggy, Dolly Parton and Mr. Rogers.
Bella DuBalle
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Drag queen (and ordained minister) Bella DuBalle won't be silenced by new Tenn. law: DuBalle says the legislators behind a new law criminalizing public drag shows don't understand the art: "They think that every drag performer is doing something hypersexual or obscene."

2 novels to cure your winter blahs: Ephron's 'Heartburn' and 'Pineapple Street': When it came out in 1983, Nora Ephron's comic novel became an instant bestseller. Now newly released, Heartburn pairs well with Jenny Jackson's smart comedy of manners, Pineapple Street.

'Bad guys never think they're bad guys,' says veteran character actor Clancy Brown: Brown's been working since the 1980s, voicing Mr. Krabs in Spongebob and playing memorable villains in movies like The Shawshank Redemption and Highlander. He now has a supporting role in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

