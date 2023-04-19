© 2023 Connecticut Public

Supreme Court extends freeze on changes to abortion pill access until Friday

By NPR Washington Desk
Published April 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
People walk outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Olivier Douliery
/
AFP via Getty Images
People walk outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday extended until Friday at midnight an administrative stay in an ongoing lower-court fight over the FDA-approved use of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The announcement kicks the can down the road on what the high court will do for another few days.

Mifepristone is used in about half of all abortions nationwide. It has been used by millions of women since it was first approved in 2000, and major medical organizations say it has a strong safety record. The drug is also commonly used to help manage miscarriages.

Its FDA approval was challenged in a lawsuit last year by a coalition of anti-abortion groups and doctors.

NPR Washington Desk

