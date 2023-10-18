© 2023 Connecticut Public

The House of Representatives has gone 2 weeks without a speaker

By A Martínez,
Claudia Grisales
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT

Members of the House are set to vote again Wednesday morning on the nomination of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to be the next speaker.

A Martínez
Claudia Grisales
