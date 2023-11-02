© 2023 Connecticut Public

The ex-Memphis police officer accused of killing Tyre Nichols pleads guilty

By Katie Riordan
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT

Ex-Memphis police officer Desmond Mills appeared in federal court Thursday and changed his plea to guilty in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Katie Riordan
Katie joined the WKNO team in 2019. She's always eager to hear your story ideas. You can email her at kriordan@wkno.org

