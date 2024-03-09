© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Joe Biden's last campaign; Coming out as trans at age 67

Fresh Air
Published March 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
President Biden speaks during a meeting in the White House's state dining room on March 5, 2024.
Brendan Smialowski
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Biden speaks during a meeting in the White House's state dining room on March 5, 2024.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How Biden's campaign strategy has changed from four years ago: New Yorker writer Evan Osnos has interviewed Biden on and off since '14 and says the president has become "more solemn." Osnos talks about Biden's handling of the war in Gaza and doubts about his age.

'Grief Is for People' is an idiosyncratic reflection on friendship and loss: Sloane Crosley's memoir about a friend who died by suicide takes the form of a "traditional" elegy, but there's nothing traditional about Crosley's arresting observations on being engulfed by grief.

A gender-swapping photo app helped Lucy Sante come out as trans at age 67: In 2021, Sante, who was assigned male at birth, was playing around with a face-altering app and she had a breakthrough. Her new memoir is I Heard Her Call My Name.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

How Biden's campaign strategy has changed from four years ago

'Grief Is for People' is an idiosyncratic reflection on friendship and loss

A gender-swapping photo app helped Lucy Sante come out as trans at age 67

Copyright 2024 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate