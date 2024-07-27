© 2024 Connecticut Public

In western Mass., Harris raises about $1.5M at first fundraiser of her presidential campaign

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published July 27, 2024 at 10:19 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, walks to greet supporters upon arriving at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Harris was traveling to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to participate in a political event.
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, walks to greet supporters upon arriving at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Harris was traveling to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to participate in a political event.
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters as she arrives at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Harris traveled to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to participate in a political event.
Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters as she arrives at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Harris traveled to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to participate in a political event.
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
Sabrina Stiles, 58, (left) and Eliza Hottel, 31, hold signs in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, outside a Harris fundraiser in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on July 27, 2024. Hottel said she will vote for the first time in her life in November and plans to vote for Harris.
Sabrina Stiles, 58, (left) and Eliza Hottel, 31, hold signs in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, outside a Harris fundraiser in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on July 27, 2024. Hottel said she will vote for the first time in her life in November and plans to vote for Harris.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Theresa Daniels, 70, sits across the street from the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where Vice President Kamala Harris was speaking at a fundraiser on July 27, 2024.
Theresa Daniels, 70, sits across the street from the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where Vice President Kamala Harris was speaking at a fundraiser on July 27, 2024.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
A sign attached to a storefront tells Vice President Kamala Harris to "EARN OUR VOTE" by supporting a ceasefire in Gaza, just down the street from the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where Harris held a fundraiser on July 27, 2024.
A sign attached to a storefront tells Vice President Kamala Harris to "EARN OUR VOTE" by supporting a ceasefire in Gaza, just down the street from the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where Harris held a fundraiser on July 27, 2024.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

On a visit to western Massachusetts on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris held her first fundraiser since becoming the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

About 750 people filled the historic Colonial Theatre to hear from Harris, as well as musicians Yo Yo Ma and James Taylor — who introduced the vice president.

"May our ardent support be the wind in her sails," Taylor said. "Our hopes go with her and she stands for us all. It is my privilege, honor and great pleasure to introduce the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris."

The fundraising event, planned well before President Joe Biden's announcement last Sunday that he was dropping his presidential bid, raised about $1.5 million from more than 750 attendees, according to organizers. Tickets cost from $100 to more than $12,000.

In her remarks, Harris described for her supporters her vision for America's economy.

"A future that promotes both economic growth and economic fairness, where every person has the opportunity to compete, thrive and prosper," she said. "To build a business, to own a home and to build generational wealth."

Harris said former President Donald Trump's plans would reignite inflation and end the Affordable Care Act.

"And take us back to a time when insurance companies had the power to deny people with preexisting conditions. You guys remember what that was? And we are not going back. We are not going back," she said.

Harris said the 101 days before the election are "not going to be easy," and asked her supporters if they are "ready to get to work."

'Herstory not history'

Outside the theater, Harris backers without tickets gathered.

Some, like Lisa Richards, held homemade signs.

"It says 'Cat Ladies for Kamala,'" said Richards, 60.

Across the street, Sabrina Stiles, 58, showed off her bracelet that said, "Kamala 2024"

"We don't want to go back. Like she says, no man should be able — no one should be able to tell a woman what to do with her body," Stiles said. "We're going to make herstory not history."

"So excited, so excited," said Theresa Daniels.

Daniels, 70, pushed a rollator walker to get near to the theater, saying nothing would stop her.

"The way she's sticking up for us, with women's rights, helping us and not the rich ones — the middle class," she said.

Supporters of Trump and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were also there, as well as people protesting U.S. support of the war in Gaza.
New England News Collaborative
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
