© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Nikki Glaser; 'Hacks' co-creator Paul W. Downs

Published August 2, 2024 at 1:04 PM EDT
Nikki Glaser's new Emmy-nominated HBO comedy special is <em>Someday You'll Die.</em>
Jennifer Clasen
/
HBO
Nikki Glaser's new Emmy-nominated HBO comedy special is Someday You'll Die.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After a roast, comic Nikki Glaser says she needs to cleanse her brain: Glaser made headlines for her roast of Tom Brady. "I don't love people getting offended," she says of her comedy. "All I want is people to like me." Glaser's new HBO special is Someday You'll Die.

Revisiting the hard-rock swagger of the New York Dolls' 1974 album, 50 years later: Though sales were lackluster, Too Much Too Soon captured the band's spirit. Less than a year after its release, the Dolls broke up in a combination of commercial failure and personal misbehavior.

'Hacks' peeks behind the curtain of a changing comedy world: Paul W. Downs is a co-creator and co-star of the Emmy-nominated HBO Max series. "It's a comedy, but we also want to make a show that makes people think," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate