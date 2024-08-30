© 2024 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Celebrating movie icons Steven Spielberg and Carrie Fisher

By Terry Gross
Published August 30, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
"I was a fearful kid, and my parents didn't quite know what to do with that," Steven Spielberg says. He's pictured above in New York City in March 2017.
Mike Coppola
/
Getty Images
"I was a fearful kid, and my parents didn't quite know what to do with that," Steven Spielberg says. He's pictured above in New York City in March 2017.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Steven Spielberg was a fearful kid who found solace in storytelling: Spielberg's 2022 project, The Fabelmans, is semi-autobiographical — focused on his childhood and teen years and his parents' divorce. He jokingly refers to the film as "$40 million of therapy." Originally broadcast in 2022.

Carrie Fisher opens up about 'Star Wars,' the gold bikini and her on-set affair
In Nov. 2016, Fisher looked back on playing Princess Leia when she was 19 and reflected on her romantic involvement with her older, married co-star, Harrison Ford. Fisher died Dec. 27, 2016.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Terry Gross
