© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Quinnipiac students create app for traumatic brain injury recovery

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published July 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Modern collage with female head and brain covered with plaster bandage. Concept of mental health, dementia, headache. Head trauma, amnesia illustration
Alona Horkova
/
Getty Images
FILE: Available on iOS devices, the app ReMind offers games based on four criteria students and professors developed: memory, attention, reaction time and phonological loop — the part of your working memory that temporarily stores auditory information.

A group of students from Quinnipiac University’s School of Computing and Engineering tackled a real-world problem by launching ReMind, an app to help with recovery from concussions and mild traumatic brain injury.

Available on iOS devices, the app offers games based on four criteria students and professors developed: memory, attention, reaction time and phonological loop — the part of your working memory that temporarily stores auditory information.

“It has graphics regarding your status for the day and it recommends a game for you to start,” said co-creator Michael Alvarado, who graduated from Quinnipiac last semester, and works at a water park in New York as a safety specialist.

Alvarado developed the app with fellow students Billy Godoy and Joshua Molin.

“It has to be a low contrast," said Molin, describing the visual design. "It can't be a very bright app, as these people are not really supposed to be on their phones anyway. But it's trying to engage them into their own recovery."

Joseph Fetta, assistant professor of nursing at Quinnipiac, worked with the student team to build the app. He said the product is designed to help with consistent cognitive practice.

“One of the ways that I like to think about it is like a trail in the woods," he said, describing the process of recovering from a brain injury.

"The more you use it, the better established that trail becomes," he said. "When a traumatic brain injury or concussion comes through, it kind of puts all the brush on that trail, and you need to work at reopening the trail."

Other faculty members who assisted with the project include Joshua Haight, assistant professor of psychology; Brian O’Neill, associate dean of the School of Computing & Engineering and associate professor of computer science; and Chetan Jaiswal, associate professor of computer science.

ReMind adapts to the user and is available now for Apple devices. For those who have an Apple watch or any smart device, the app tracks biometric information and communicates with providers.

Every year across the U.S., an estimated 2.8 million people sustain a traumatic brain injury and 1 in 60 Americans lives with a permanent disability related to a brain injury, according to the Brain Injury Association of America.
News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.