Are you in the process of buying or selling a home? We want to hear from you.

By Laurel Wamsley
Published October 10, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
Mike Stewart
/
AP

Buying a home isn't easy these days. With high prices, elevated interest rates, and low inventory, the last couple years were particularly challenging. Selling a home in this market can be tricky, too.

Now, there are changes afoot: Mortgage rates have fallen somewhat, and more houses have come on the market. And the way realtors are paid could now change following a major legal settlement.

Are you buying or selling a home or just bought or sold one? We want to hear what the process has been like.

Fill out this form (answer as many of the questions as you'd like), and we may reach out to you for upcoming stories. Thank you!

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
