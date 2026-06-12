CCSU's proposed R2 polytechnic shift sparks debate over future of liberal arts education

Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro says the university's proposed transition to an R2 comprehensive polytechnic institution is essential to keeping the school financially sustainable and relevant in a rapidly changing higher education landscape.

According to CCSU's R2 initiative website , the R2 comprehensive polytechnic model is intended to blend applied learning and technology-focused education with strong liberal arts and social science programs, rather than replace them.

But some faculty members argue the plan risks moving the university too far toward workforce training at the expense of its traditional liberal arts mission and critics say the proposed curriculum has not been developed through meaningful shared governance.

Associate Professor Timothy Scott, author of “Schooling for Silicon Valley”, says the debate is about much more than adapting to new technology.

"It's not what President Toro is putting out there, saying a lot of us are just afraid of change," Scott said. "That's not true."

What is an R2 comprehensive polytechnic?

The proposal would seek to position CCSU as what Toro calls a "comprehensive polytechnic" university - a phrase she repeatedly emphasized during an interview with Connecticut Public Radio.

"The word comprehensive is very important," Toro said.

The university states that "a polytechnic without the humanities is just a trade school" and argues that comprehensive polytechnic institutions prepare students through interdisciplinary education and experiential learning.

Toro echoed that distinction.

"We are going to be different because we are aspiring to be a comprehensive polytechnic university," she said. "Comprehensive polytechnic university liberal arts and social sciences programs are as strong, or if not stronger than the technical programs."

The proposal is also tied to CCSU's pursuit of Carnegie's R2 research classification, which opens up funding opportunities as it recognizes universities with high levels of research activity while falling below the top-tier R1 designation.

Competing visions

Scott does not oppose applied learning or technology instruction.

"We're not against these technologies," he said.

Instead, he argues the proposal places too much emphasis on preparing students for what he calls "Industry 4.0."

"There's a re-emergence of the industrialization. It's to start educating workers for Industry 4.0, which is the fourth industrial revolution of global AI economy that's vocationalizing and it's a technical training," Scott said.

He questioned whether universities should increasingly tailor education around industries that artificial intelligence may itself disrupt.

"The contradiction is that many of our polytechnic programs are training students for the technical labor force for the economy at the very moment that AI is being used to de-skill, monitor, and compress, and partially replace that same workforce that they're saying they're going to produce," he said.

But Toro argues the university cannot afford to stand still.

"Higher education landscape in this country has changed to the point that institutions and leaders of institutions have to take big risks these days if we want to maintain relevant and successful institutions," she said.

Financial sustainability

Toro said one of the motivations behind the initiative is improving the university's long-term financial outlook.

"When I talk about diversifying the sources of funding, the research points to the fact that these institutions tend to attract more students, and most students, new students come from out of state," she said.

Because out-of-state students pay higher tuition, Toro said, "that is helpful, because by law 15% of the income that we get from tuition and fees has to be set aside" for institutional financial aid.

She also warned that enrollment projections present challenges if the university does not adapt.

"What I know, based on the research we have done and the numbers we have in front of us, is that if we don't take risks, we run the risk of becoming irrelevant," Toro said.

She added that "the projections for our end-of-year balances are not looking good after this year because of the possibility of enrollment going down."

Shared governance dispute

Scott also contends faculty have not been meaningfully involved in shaping the proposal.

"I asked Dr. Toro flat out within one of her so-called listening sessions, I said, 'So is the decision for this proposal - does it involve shared governance?' And she said flat out, 'No, it does not.' Shared governance is being undermined."

Toro strongly disputed that characterization.

"I never said that. He's misrepresenting my answers to questions," she said.

She said all eight task forces working on the proposal include faculty and staff representation, with some also including students and community partners.

"Every one of those task forces has a liaison to the Faculty Senate, which is the body that is in charge of shared governance," Toro said.

She also drew a distinction between consultation and shared decision-making.

"Shared governance means, according to the definition by AAUP national chapter, giving people and faculty the opportunity to provide meaningful input,” Toro said. “It is not the same as shared decision making."

Debate over AI and critical thinking

Scott also expressed concern about the broader role of artificial intelligence in education.

"What I found through my research, and even research since the publication of my book, is finding is that no, it's contributing to a cognitive decline, as well as decline in critical thinking, critical consciousness,” he said. “All the dispositions that are important for people to engage in democracy in ways that are going to contest unaccountable power."

Toro, by contrast, views technological adaptation as unavoidable and said the university's responsibility is to prepare students for a changing economy while preserving its broader educational mission.

Next steps

Toro said university task forces on R2 Polytechnic strategy expect to complete a draft proposal by the end of July. The Connecticut Board of Regents, which oversees all of the state’s public universities and community colleges except for UConn, is expected to consider the plan before Oct. 1.

In the meantime, the debate continues over whether CCSU's future lies in embracing a comprehensive polytechnic identity or whether, as critics like Scott argue, doing so risks shifting the institution too far toward workforce preparation at the expense of its traditional liberal arts mission.

