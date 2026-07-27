Public comment reopens for controversial natural gas project near Brookfield middle school

Amid vocal opposition and hundreds of public comments, the state is reopening the application process on a controversial energy project in Brookfield, which could help transmit more natural gas from Canada to New York via Connecticut.

The Brookfield Compressor Station is part of the Iroquois Gas Transmission System and its proposed expansion has locals and elected officials concerned about a potential increase in nitrogen oxide in the air.

Low levels of the gases can cause irritation in the eyes, nose, throat and lungs, potentially leading to coughing, shortness of breath, tiredness, nausea and fluid buildup in the lungs, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

Iroquois says the project “has been developed to minimize community and environmental impacts,” according to its website .

Vent recovery systems will reduce natural gas emissions from all four of its compressor stations in New York and Connecticut by a collective 90 percent.

On Friday, the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued tentative support for the expansion in the form of a draft permit approval . The agency issued a similar draft permit last year, but this time it would require continuous monitoring of nitrogen oxides, a move environmental group Save the Sound considered “a win”.

“I'm still reviewing the documents, but it was added as a requirement to ensure that Iroquois stays under the 24.9 ton limit for nitrogen oxides. Whether that is effective is something that we're still evaluating,” said Save the Sound staff attorney Jessica Roberts.

The new draft permit would also raise emission limits for carbon monoxide, almost quadrupling it from 3.25 tons a year to 12.25 tons.

“Not sure why at this point, but we're reviewing the documents for more information,” Roberts said.

Because of the change in the draft permit, Roberts said, DEEP is required to reopen the public comment period.

Residents now have until Monday, August 24th to comment.

Local stakeholders celebrate the change

The state’s decision to reopen the public comment period was celebrated by local residents and elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of people of all ages and backgrounds throughout Brookfield who spoke out to demand changes,” wrote Stephen Harding, Republican leader of the State Senate.

“We joined together to cite the environmental risks for everyone in our community, and we have been unified in demanding transparency. Thank you to all who have been involved in this effort, and our vigilance must continue,” he wrote.

Brookfield’s Democratic First Selectman Steve Dunn wrote that the town has a second chance to push for a formal hearing on the proposal.

“After speaking with Governor Lamont’s chief of staff, he notified me that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will be reopening the Iroquois Gas Compressor application and will allow the town to apply for an adjudicatory hearing,” Dunn wrote.

The state could require the use of electric compressors, Dunn added, which would release fewer gasses in the air, but that was not included in the latest draft permit.

“However, this is a WIN for Brookfield and our residents who have been fighting for changes,” Dunn wrote.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public