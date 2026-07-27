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Haitian and Syrian TPS holders in CT brace for uncertain future, as legal statuses set to expire

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published July 27, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT
FILE: People hold signs during a press conference on the end of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) at the 199SEIU Headquarters on July 10, 2026 in New York City. Healthcare employers, frontline workers, and patient advocates held a press conference on the upcoming end of TPS for thousands of Haitian and Syrian nationals, after last month's Supreme Court ruling siding with the Trump administration in Mullin v. Doe allowing it to move forward in terminating TPS.
Michael M. Santiago
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FILE: People hold signs during a press conference on the end of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) at the 199SEIU Headquarters on July 10, 2026 in New York City. Healthcare employers, frontline workers, and patient advocates held a press conference on the upcoming end of TPS for thousands of Haitian and Syrian nationals, after last month's Supreme Court ruling siding with the Trump administration in Mullin v. Doe allowing it to move forward in terminating TPS.

Fanel Merville’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing for the last few days. Melville says he’s been responding to anxious calls from Haitian immigrants who have a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and have lots of questions as they may face deportation due to their TPS status expiring Monday. The legal status allowing otherwise undocumented people with the opportunity to live and work openly, is set to expire for Haitians and Syrians across the country.

Melville said his immigrant clients called him all wanting the answer to the same question.

“What can I do,” Merville said.

Merville is the executive director of the Center for Immigrant Development, Inc, in Bridgeport, which connects immigrants, mostly Haitians, according to him, with legal services and resources.

Now Merville and other immigrant advocates across Connecticut say they’re still providing aid while preparing their clients for the real possibility they could soon face apprehension and deportation. .

Merville, a Haitian American, has heard from many Haitians over the last few days, and said they try to latch onto whatever options they may have to stay in the state and country they now call home.

TPS holders, according to Merville, are still hopeful that there is a way out of their situation.

But that hope is being preyed upon by con artists, trying to take advantage of their situation by scamming them out of money, tricking them into thinking there’s a way to fix their legal statuses, according to Merville.

The termination of TPS for Haitian and Syrian immigrants residing in the U.S. comes a month after the U.SSupreme Court sided with the Trump administration’s efforts to expire their statuses.

NPR reports 350,000 Haitians, and 6,000 Syrians across the country could be impacted.

Maggie Mitchell Salem, executive director for Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS), based in New Haven, said she had to be realistic about the chances of increased federal law enforcement scrutiny on soon to be former Haitian TPS holders.

IRIS volunteers have brought food and supplies to Haitian immigrants who are now out of work. They’ve also escorted their clients’ children to school, as Haitian TPS holders worry over being detained by federal immigration authorities.

IRIS volunteers even bought school supplies for them, according to Mitchell Salem.

But now, Mitchell Salem said she’s trying to help those she can.

“Our caseworkers are talking to Haitian clients every day to determine what is possible, to also talk through with them their options, depending on what other status they may have or might apply for, and then what that would look like,” Mitchell Salem said. “And so we're meeting with people every day to try to assess what's possible.”

Mitchell Salem criticized the end of TPS for Haitians, characterizing it as cruel and said she worried what could happen next.

The United Nations has described widespread human rights violations in ICE detention centers, from physical abuse, to withholding medical care. According to the U.N., death rates have spiked since 2024.

While TPS is expected to expire for Haitians and Syrians by the end of the day on July 27, federal officials including U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep, Rosa DeLauro, have pushed to give TPS holders an opportunity to obtain permanent legal statuses, or delay the expiration of their statuses..

DeLauro said the U.S. House passed a discharge petition that would have extended TPS for Haitians, many of whom fled violence and instability in Haiti.

DeLauro said Haitians also make up a key part of the health care sector in Connecticut, many hold caregiving roles. DeLauro said removing them from such jobs would adversely impact Connecticut and other states.

“I have to believe that if the home health care industry is disrupted, it's all over the country, and that my Republican colleagues in the Senate should have some interest in this,” DeLauro said.
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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