American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid 'national blood crisis'

The American Red Cross is calling on people to donate blood amid what it said is a “national blood crisis.”

All blood types are needed, but there is a dire need for type O blood. Access to type O positive blood has dropped below a one-day supply with extreme heat, poor air quality and foodborne illnesses contributing to lower donor turnout this summer, according to the Red Cross.

“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross. “If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season.”

Dr. Christopher Tormey, professor at the Yale School of Medicine and director of the blood bank at Yale New Haven Hospital, said the blood shortage remains ongoing with its primary supplier, the American Red Cross, declaring its second ever “national blood crisis” in its history.

“The Yale-New Haven Hospital Transfusion Service continues to closely monitor blood inventory and utilization, working with our clinical partners to ensure the most appropriate use of blood components,” Tormey said.

In response, New Britain EMS is organizing a blood drive Wednesday, July 29, from 1-6 p.m. at 88 Prospect St., New Britain.

Patrick Ciardullo, chief of service for the city's emergency medical services, said the department understands the importance of blood and blood products for the people it assists.