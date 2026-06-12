© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Andrew Lloyd Webber praises CT’s Goodspeed Musicals

Connecticut Public Radio | By Francesca Fontanez
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
English composer and impresario of musical theatre Andrew Lloyd Webber is pictured on May 30, 2026 addressing an audience of theater patrons at the New Haven Lawn Club. He was in Connecticut to receive the Goodspeed Musicals Award for Outstanding Contributions to Musical Theater.
Marth Castillo
/
Connecticut Public
English composer and impresario of musical theatre Andrew Lloyd Webber is pictured on May 30, 2026 addressing an audience of theater patrons at the New Haven Lawn Club. He was in Connecticut to receive the Goodspeed Musicals Award for Outstanding Contributions to Musical Theater.

In an unscripted speech delivered at the New Haven Lawn Club, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, the award-winning English composer and impresario, behind musicals like “The Phantom of the Opera,” Jesus Christ Superstar, "and “Cats, "urged systemic change to Broadway and continued passionate support for local theaters like the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.

Lloyd Webber was in Connecticut on May 30 to accept the Goodspeed Musicals Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre at the Goodspeed Musicals Gala & Auction. The award recognizes individuals with extraordinary talent and impact on the art form. 

At the event, Lloyd Webber said the Goodspeed Opera House and other local arts organizations are now "becoming the places where new work can be done.”

He also praised the kind of theatrical initiatives that foster innovation and support new works.

"It's vitally important that we all support a house like this magnificent Goodspeed Opera House,” Lloyd Webber said.

While having a complementary outlook on the performances at Goodspeed Opera House, Lloyd Webber emphasized his disappointment with Broadway and said the success of local level performances could lead to a revival of the present Broadway scene.

He deemed the current state of Broadway “depressing” in regard to financial prosperity and original content.

“There’s nothing worse than somebody from another country coming and saying something like that, but I’m saying it because I believe myself to be a Broadway Babe,” LLoyd Webber said.

Playbill reports while the2025-2026 Broadway season officially surpassed the 2024-2025 total grosses, attendance was down and ticket prices were up.

The report also reflects that the average ticket price for Broadway musicals was just over $128 while plays are about $139.

These statistics point to an ongoing concern of those in the theater community.

Many believe access to Broadway performances is becoming less feasible both for audience members and unseasoned creatives striving to have their original works staged.

Despite Lloyd Webber’s recent criticism of Broadway, his speech in Connecticut led to a hopeful culminating note when he thanked the United States, calling it “the home of musical theater,” for serving as the lifeline of musical theater everywhere.

Andrew Lloyd Webber was not the only notable creative on stage that night; throughout the evening, a plethora of artists and performers honored the Lloyd Webber legacy through personal anecdotes and musical tributes.

Performers included the likes of Mamie Parris, who appeared on Broadway as Grizabella in “Cats,” and actor/singer Omar Lopez-Cepero who sang songs from multiple works by Lloyd Webber throughout the event.

Reflecting on his musical stylings at the New Haven Lawn Club, Lopez-Cepero said,

“Performing for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is an incredible honor at any stage of one’s career but, for it me, it was a highlight of a career that has been filled with so much of his work.”

Lopez-Cepero shared that he has played the role of Che in 6 different productions of Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” over the last 20years and recently toured as Judas in the 50th Anniversary production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Echoing Lloyd Webber’s sentiments regarding the importance of supporting local arts organizations, Lopez-Cepero added,

“The impact that local theater has on its communities, especially young performers, is not only necessary but invaluable. I would not be where I am today, without arts educators that recognized my talent and encouraged me to explore a career in the arts. Additionally, theatre allows people to find community, to share stories that promote thought, that heal, that lift us up, that make us cry and laugh. It is absolutely essential that we preserve this art form that is integral to society as a whole, "Lopez-Cepero said.
Tags
News Latest News
Francesca Fontanez
Francesca Fontánez is Connecticut Public’s lead Social Media Editor. Her many passions include content creation, social justice, theater, education, and music. After receiving dual degrees in English and Communications, and a Masters in English Education, and a brief stint as a middle school teacher, she followed her heart to the field of media.
See stories by Francesca Fontanez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.