Are you a caregiver for an adult? How has it changed you?

Published November 21, 2024 at 10:27 AM EST
Young girl assisting a senior man in a wheelchair at park, Support, Help and Assistance, World Disability Day
uniquepixel/iStockphoto
/
Getty Images
Young girl assisting a senior man in a wheelchair at park, Support, Help and Assistance, World Disability Day

NPR is working on a series on the mental health challenges of adult caregiving in the U.S. and we'd love to hear from you.

As anyone who supports a sick or aging loved one knows, caregiving can be a burden, a blessing and a privilege. Some people talk about how taking care of a parent, partner or other loved one has changed their life and even their sense of who they are.

So tell us your story: How did caregiving change you? How do you cope with the hard parts? What have you learned that you'd like to share with others?

Please fill out the form below. One of our reporters may contact you to ask you more about your story. Thank you!

