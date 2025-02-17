© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 anticipated movies heading to theaters this spring

By Bob Mondello
Published February 17, 2025 at 5:06 PM EST
Cate Blanchett in Black Bag.
Claudette Barius
/
Focus Features
Cate Blanchett in Black Bag.

Updated February 20, 2025 at 07:45 AM ET

Ever since Hollywood first got knocked off-stride by a pandemic, and then by simultaneous actor and writer strikes, and a rash of wannabe blockbusters that couldn't seem to bust any blocks, the film industry has been eager to engineer a comeback. This year is widely believed to be the one where it finally happens.

Happily, Hollywood has some strategies to help it along. Here are five spring titles that sound especially promising.

Mickey 17

In theaters March 7

Having already shredded capitalism in a bleak dystopia (Snowpiercer), a meat-vs.-pet fable (Okja), and an Oscar-winning best picture (Parasite), what could filmmaker Bong Joon-ho possibly do for an encore? Shred capitalism in a space-travel cloning epic, of course. Robert Pattinson plays Mickey, a guy so short on self-esteem, he signs up to be an "expendable" — a person whose DNA is saved on a hard drive so that when he dies helping to find a cure for a lethal virus, or a spacewalk safety glitch, he can just be reprinted, and live to die again. And again. And again. By all accounts, it's the director's most humane film yet.

Black Bag

In theaters March 14

The plot of Steven Soderbergh's latest thriller apparently started coming together when he suggested to screenwriter David Koepp that it might be cool if Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? had been conceived as a spy flick. The film follows intelligence agent Michael Fassbender as he's assigned to unmask and kill whoever's been leaking agency secrets. The prime suspect, he's told, is his wife (Cate Blanchett).

Magazine Dreams

In theaters March 21

At the Sundance premiere two years ago, Jonathan Majors' impressively physical performance as a bodybuilder perpetually hopped up on steroids — oiled abs and delts reflecting light in rippling patterns — was widely expected to earn Oscar recognition. That was before Majors' convictions for assault and harassment derailed the film's opening (and also got him kicked out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe). His performance remains mesmerizing.

The Alto Knights

In theaters March 21

In Barry Levinson's Mafia bio-pic, Robert De Niro plays real-life 1950s mob boss Vito Genovese. Playing opposite him as rival mob boss Frank Costello is an actor of precisely equal stature — which is to say, Rob

ert De Niro is also playing that part. Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi adapted the dialogue for this De Niro-meets-De Niro gangster epic from his 1985 non-fiction book Wiseguy. Debra Messing will be along for the gunshot-riddled ride as Costello's wife.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

In theaters May 23

When last seen, IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) was battling an artificial intelligence entity that was threatening to destroy all of humanity. That was back when the only A.I. most of us had encountered was named Siri or Alexa. In the intervening 18 months or so, A.I. has morphed into something that can credibly be put to nefarious purposes — just ask any teacher who's been grading papers — so Cruise will presumably have plenty of fresh reasons to leap from great heights, hang on by his fingernails, don disguises, and run for his life. They're calling this the "Final" Reckoning, but c'mon. The Mission Impossible franchise has made $4 billion worldwide … really think it'll end?

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content