Dartmouth urges travel precautions for immigrant, international students

Dartmouth College has issued updated travel guidance to immigrant and international students, urging them to make sure they are carrying their immigration documents like passports and status papers whether they travel abroad or within the United States.

"Given possible future travel restrictions and increased screening and enforcement, including immigration enforcement within the U.S., it is important that members of our international and immigrant community be prepared for travel, consider the possible risks of travel, and stay up to date on any immigration policy or rule changes," an advisory from the Dartmouth Office of Visa and Immigration Services reads.

The move comes as universities around the country have issued their own travel warnings in response to the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown. In some cases, even people with legal status have been deported or detained.

The latest guidance from Dartmouth urges students to ensure they have the travel and status documents when traveling. The school has also provided a travel checklist and advisors to help students navigate international travel.

College officials also advised students to take extra precautions when traveling within the United States, noting that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has the authority to carry out highway checkpoints and bus inspections in or around 100 miles of the border.

They said students should carry a printed copy of their most recent I-94 record of arrivals or other documentation. They also suggested sharing travel plans with a designated contact, such as a family member or immigration attorney.

A spokesperson for the University of New Hampshire said they do not plan to issue any similar guidance.

A memo obtained by the New York Times suggests that the Trump administration shortlisted Afghanistan, Iran and Cuba as potential countries the U.S. would restrict from entering the United States. Countries like Sudan, Yemen could face visa restrictions while some countries might have a longer vetting process.