Fresh Air Weekend: 'Shattered' author Hanif Kureishi; 'Red Scare' author Clay Risen

Published March 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Hanif Kureishi says his fall in 2022 didn't rob him of his ability to function or be creative: "In fact, I'm writing more now."
Kier Kureishi
/
Harper Collins
Hanif Kureishi says his fall in 2022 didn't rob him of his ability to function or be creative: "In fact, I'm writing more now."

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A fall 'Shattered' Hanif Kureishi's life. Dictating his new book gave him purpose: Kureishi began his new memoir just days after a fall left him paralyzed. In it, he describes being completely dependent on others — and the sense of purpose he's gained from writing.

'Ludwig' captivates with a light-hearted story about a missing identical twin: When a police inspector goes missing, his identical twin assumes his identity in an effort to solve the disappearance. Ludwig is one of the most original takes on the TV mystery genre.

Author Clay Risen discusses his book Red Scare on the story of McCarthyism: NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author Clay Risen about his new book, Red Scare, which tells the story of McCarthyism based in part on newly declassified sources.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR

