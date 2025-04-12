© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Musician Jason Isbell; 'Doctor Who' actor David Tennant

Published April 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Jason Isbell says his latest album, Foxes in the Snow is about "growing and changing ... and not about accusing Amanda [Shires] or any other individual person of any wrongdoing."
Christy Bush
Jason Isbell says his latest album, Foxes in the Snow is about "growing and changing ... and not about accusing Amanda [Shires] or any other individual person of any wrongdoing."

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jason Isbell confronts the pain of divorce, and the possibility of new love: Jason Isbell sings about his split from musician Amanda Shires on his latest album Foxes in the Snow. "What I was attempting to do is document a very specific time where I was going through a lot of changes," he says.

Michelle Williams is brilliantly comic — and tragic — in Hulu's Dying for Sex: A long-married woman with terminal cancer leaves her husband and embarks on a quest for sexual satisfaction in a miniseries that's so real and so raw it's likely to make you both laugh and cry.

Actor David Tennant does it all, from Doctor Who to Shakespeare to podcasting: The Scottish actor played Doctor Who for five years, and has been the lead in many Shakespearean plays. His podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast With... is now in its third season.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.