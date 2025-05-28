© 2025 Connecticut Public

Greetings from the Galápagos Islands, where the blue-footed booby shows its colors

By Carrie Kahn
Published May 28, 2025 at 12:38 PM EDT
Jackie Lay

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international correspondents share snapshots of moments from their lives and work around the world.

I admit I am obsessed with the blue-footed booby. I saw the turquoise-accented avian for the first time on my recent reporting trip to the Galápagos — the Pacific volcanic islands some 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, and home to many of the world's blue-footed booby breeding couples.

I get why nearly two centuries ago, Charles Darwin was fascinated by these seabirds and gave them top billing in his theory of evolution. I couldn't get enough — equally amused at their gangly gait on land (their name comes from the Spanish bobo for "foolish") while also awed by their precision diving skills at sea. I confess I was equally enamored by their ubiquitous caricatures plastered around Galápagos towns, adorning walls and signposts and all kinds of booby-themed kitsch.

My NPR colleague Aya Batrawy, based in Dubai, summed it up best after seeing a video I'd shared of a booby in clear focus, its neck twisted in a 180-degree pose, preening its rear cinnamon-brown and white-streaked feathers. "Now that's life," she remarked, "to be born with perfect footwear and the ability to scratch your own back."

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
