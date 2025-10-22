Keene State students say goodbye to one president and have suggestions for the next

Hundreds of students, some tearing up, gathered on the Keene State College campus Tuesday to say goodbye to President Melinda Treadwell, who leaves Friday to become the president of SUNY Geneseo, New York’s public liberal arts institution and national public honors college.

Plymouth State University President Donald Birx will fill Treadwell's role through at least June – while keeping his. A University System of New Hampshire spokesperson declined to say whether his appointment was a cost-cutting measure or prompted by state budget cuts. University officials have not said if, or when, there will be a search for a full-time replacement.

Students said they hope Birx will carry on Treadwell's approach and support for their liberal arts programs.

Senior Patrick Garcia, a film major and head of the college’s radio station, said Treadwell was “a normal person.” She cheered on sports teams and hosted a radio show, playing alt-rock music and interviewing students about what they want and need, “instead of just sitting in an office and hearing it from other people,” Garcia said.

“I know some people have different approaches in leadership, and that might work for some people, but I think the students are really going to feel connected if they're actually having conversations about what's going on on campus with him,” Garcia said of Birx.

Annmarie Timmins / NHPR Rowyn Brown, a history major at Keene State College joined a goodbye celebration for outgoing President Melinda Treadwell. Brown is worried future presidents won't protect the college's liberal arts programs to the degree Treadwell did.

History major Rowyn Brown came to Keene State for its liberal arts program.

“Liberal arts has been dying, and she advocated for this school to stay a liberal arts school,” said Brown, a senior. “And I fear that future presidents will completely diminish the liberal arts aspect of the school, which is very upsetting. But I have hopes."

Keene State said goodbye to Treadwell the traditional way, with a “clap out.” Students lined “Appian Way,” the main route through campus, and clapped and cheered as she walked by, as the school does for each new student as they arrive, and when they graduate.

Casey Schmidl-Gagne, a 2023 Keene State graduate who now works for the college, was one of many to leave a note at the event for Treadwell. “Thanks for being the pillar of KSC, the champion we needed,” it said.

Schmidl-Gagne said Treadwell successfully led the college through trying times, including the pandemic and state budget cuts. He said her leadership inspired him.

“The torch is being passed to the rest of us to try and carry on her spirit now that she's headed somewhere else,” Schmidl-Gagne said. “To be champions for this community. To be the pillars and the support for students to come.”

Annmarie Timmins / NHPR Casey Schmidl-Gagne, a 2023 Keene State College graduate who works at the school, thanked outgoing President Melinda Treadwell for being a "pillar" of the school.

Treadwell, who graduated from Keene State and served as president for eight years, was tearing up when she reached the end of Appian Way. “My heart is so full, it feels like it's going to break,” she said. “This has been a loving, amazing family, and it's been my life's privilege.”

Birx has been named interim president through June 30.

