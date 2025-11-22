© 2025 Connecticut Public

'Wait Wait' for November 22, 2025: With Not My Job guests Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper

Published November 22, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Josh Russ Tupper and Niki Russ Federman
Dani Case
/
Flatiron Books
Josh Russ Tupper and Niki Russ Federman

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper, and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Faith Salie, and Zach Zimmerman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The NBA's Elder Statesman; Fettuccini Frenzy; An Adorable Trash Eater

Panel Questions

A Little Cave Romance

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an up and coming Hollywood star, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: The 4th generation owners of the legendary Russ & Daughters answer questions about Harry Houdini

Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper, the 4th generation owners of New York's legendary Russ & Daughters, play our game called, "Lox Meet Locks." Three questions about Harry Houdini.

Panel Questions

Small, But Mighty; An Anti-Heist; Wool Grindrs

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Charlotte Builds a Mansion; A Cat Café for Danger Lovers; Monarch Monitors

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after raccoons, what will be the next pet we welcome into our homes.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

