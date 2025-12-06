© 2025 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: George Clooney; 'Wicked' costume design Paul Tazewell

Published December 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Peter Mountain
/
Netflix

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

George Clooney's kids don't care about his success (and that's a good thing): In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays an emotionally stunted movie star struggling with work and family life. He can relate: "We're all balancing it. We're never getting it perfect."

A roundup of holiday music includes offerings from Brad Paisley and others: Whether you're anxiously awaiting Christmas or already wishing the holidays would be over, here's a selection of music that lets you know you're not alone.

"I'm telling a silent story": Paul Tazewell on Wicked and the magic of costume design: The Oscar-winning costume designer has been enchanted by Oz and Munchkinland for most of his life. He created more than 1,000 looks for Wicked: For Good — including Elphaba's "sex cardigan."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR

